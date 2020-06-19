Elroy Rasheen Davis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elroy Rasheen Davis, 23, of 2402 Palmyra Road SW, Warren, departed this life Monday, June 15, 2020 at 1:19 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born September 22, 1996 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Elroy Davis and Demetris Ball.

Mr. Davis attended Warren G. Harding High School and enjoyed playing video games, rapping, taking photos and spending time with his nieces and nephews.

He leaves to mourn his father, Elroy Davis of Warren; three brothers, Virgol (Tuesday) Ball, Destry Johnson and Anthony Ball all of Warren; five sisters, Ms. Demetria Johnson, Ms. Tammy Johnson and Ms. Rickiea Johnson, all of Warren, Ms. Jamila Ball of Columbus and Ms. Brandy Davis of Warren; grandmother, Ms. Ozell Ball of Warren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Demetris Ball; a niece, Marquala Dukes; grandfather, Willie Ball and Grandmother Davis.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., with calling hours from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Social Distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to 349 Scott Street, Warren, OH 44483, the home of his sister, Tammy Johnson.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.