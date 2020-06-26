Eloise Dove Runner Konsol, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eloise Dove Runner Konsol, 86, passed away at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday June 25, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland following a short illness.



She was born in Moatsville, West Virginia on January 15, 1934 the daughter of Allen and Bloomie (Poe) Duckworth, Sr.



She worked for over 30 years on the machinery line at Packard Electric and previously worked at US Steel Container and Ohio Works in Youngstown.

She attended the Faith Baptist Church of Niles and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan. Eloise was an active person, she loved to bake and can goods and especially enjoyed sharing her treats with family and friends.

Eloise is survived by a son, Dallas (Debbie) Runner of Vienna; daughter, Donna Runner of Howland; stepson, Garry (Joan) Konsol of Michigan; three grandchildren, Randy Gore, Dallas Runner and Amanda Laboy; five great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren and two sisters, Jane Marsh and Norma Bolyard both of Moatsville, West Virginia.



She was preceded in death by her husbands, Doyne Runner and Andrew Konsol, Sr.; three brothers, Clarence Duckworth, James Duckworth and Allen D. Duckworth, Jr. and a sister, Dolletta Lucas.



The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Pastor Lenny Towle will officiate.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Eloise Dove Runner Konsol please visit our Sympathy Store.