Elnor Grace Reigleman, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elnor Grace Reigleman, 92, of St. Paul’s, Greenville, formerly of Adamsville, passed away on Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020 at Sharon Regional Medical Center in Sharon, Pennsylvania.



Elnor was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on April 29, 1927 to the late Roscoe Samuel and Ethel Mae (Small) Babcock.



She was a member of St. Clements Ministry Center of St. Jude’s Episcopal Church in Greenville. She was very active in the community as a member of The Good Shepherd Center, Greenville; The Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 276, Greenville; the Kennard Grange and West Salem Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.



As the last survivor of eight siblings, she was a 1947 graduate of Penn High School, Greenville. She was a seamstress for many years at N.N. Moss Company in Greenville. Elnor enjoyed sewing, golf, playing cards and eating candy. She loved the hours in her rock garden & in the presence of flowers. Spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids, is what gave her the most joy.



She was married to Lloyd Duane “Sarge” Reigleman and he preceded her in death on April 6, 2011.



Elnor is survived by: daughter, Ruth Elaine Fulton and her husband, Bernard; son, David Lee Reagle and his wife, Debra, all of Greenville, Pennsylvania; three grandsons, Todd Taylor of State College, PA, Michael Ligo of Greenville, David Ligo of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two granddaughters, Jennie Van Epps and Mandy Bertolasio, both of Greenville; sister-in-law, Norma Babcock of Beckley, West Virginia; her first husband, Dawson Samuel Reagle, Jr. of Greenville; three step-daughters, several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Nancy Ann Ligo, infant son, Dale Reagle, three sisters, Clara Shafer, Ella Seddon and Margaret Chaparios; and four brothers, Earl,Ward, William and Harry Babcock.



Visitation: The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.



A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 with Rev. Frank Lane, Pastor of the Church of God Transfer and Interim Pastor of First Baptist Church, Transfer, officiating.



Burial will follow at Stevenson Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Good Shepherd Center 144-146 Main St. Greenville, PA 16125.



Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

