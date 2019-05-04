Elmer R. Bliss, Sr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elmer R. Bliss, Sr., 71, passed away in St. Elizabeth Hospital Friday morning, shortly before 12:00 Noon.

He was born in Pittsburgh on December 26, 1947, to his parents, Layton and Lauretta Lewis Bliss.

Elmer first worked for Hurst Corp, leaving there to drive truck for J&E Trucking for ten years and finishing his career as a self-employed mechanic.

He had a passion for working on cars, playing poker and Keno, polo and watching wrestling on TV. Somedays you could catch him just crusin’ ‘round town.

Elmer is survived by his children, Etta (Chuck) Collins of Niles, Loretta (William) Bares of Lowellville, Elmer Bliss, Jr. of Austintown, Joseph Bliss of Girard, Tammy and Richard Bliss, Sr. of Youngstown and Jeffrey Bliss of Austintown; his 17 grandchildren and his three great-grandchildren.

He will be reunited with his parents; his wife, Virginia C. Cogan, whom he married April 15, 1972 died June 16, 2012; his mother-in-law, Caroline Schuster; his son, Alfred Bliss and his two brothers, Larry and Layton Bliss.

Family and friends will gather from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 in Schiavone Funeral Home and from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 10 in First Baptist Church in Girard. A service will follow with burial in Churchill Cemetery.