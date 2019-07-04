Ellis O. Hughes, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ellis O. Hughes, 88, of Greenville and of Chandler, Arizona, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community.

He was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, on February 7, 1931, to Paul E. and Mildred (Ellis) Hughes.

Ellis was a 1949 graduate of Jamestown High School, served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and received certification in electronics from Mercer County Vo-Tech.

He retired from the electronics department of Motorola in Chandler, Arizona, where he had been employed for ten years. He was previously employed as a welder for 25 years at the former Chicago Bridge & Iron Co., Greenville.

Ellis was of the Methodist Faith and had served as Chaplain of the Korean War Veterans Association in Chandler, Arizona.

He enjoyed square dancing, hiking and had volunteered as the Zamboni driver at the former Greenville Ice Rink for many years.

On March 28, 1953, he married the former Phyllis Mae Martin, she passed away on February 14, 2012.

He is survived by his two daughters, Cindy Micsky and her husband, Jim, of Greenville and Cathy Slack and her husband, Jeffrey, of San Francisco, California; seven grandchildren, Kristen Micsky-Malinko and her husband, Gary, Steven Micsky and his wife, Julie, Tyler Micsky and his wife, Chanel, Kara Sell, Ryan Sell and his wife, Sascha, Adam Sell and his wife, Pati, Benjamin Sell and three great-grandchildren, Ava Malinko, Gary Malinko and Carson Micsky.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his father; a stepmother, Lila Hughes; his daughter, Dr. Susan Biddulph and a brother, Raymond Hughes.

Memorial contributions may be made to Greenville VFW, 54 Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours will take place Friday, July 19, 2019, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, 5:00 p.m., Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, with Reverend Julia Fraser, Chaplain of St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community, officiating.

Greenville VFW Post #3374 will render military honors at the conclusion of the service.

Inurnment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Meadville, Pennsylvania.