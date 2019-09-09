Ellen Kay Kinsey, Jamestown, PA – Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen Kay Kinsey, age 75, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She was born on February 17, 1943 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a daughter of Grace Ellen (Kelley) and John Paul Gray.

Ellen was a 1961 graduate of Hickory High School and she graduated from Mercer County Vocational School of Nursing.

She was also trained as an EMT and worked as a bank teller but Ellen’s true calling was training and raising dogs, which she did for over 40 years. She trained dogs for water rescue and had a place for any stray that she could care for, dog or human. Ellen was a volunteer at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville and served on the Jamestown Fair Board. She belonged to the Newfoundland Club and the Bulldog Club.



Ellen is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard E. Kinsey and two stepsons, Steven and Richard Lee Kinsey.

Survivors include three daughters, Mary Grace (Earl) Ponder of Fowler, Ohio, Kelley Michelle Yenny of Meadville, Pennsylvania and Ellen Elizabeth “Beth” Karlovic of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two son, Edward John (Jenny) Karlovic of Johnston, Ohio and Robert Brian Karlovic of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two stepdaughters, Debbie Kinsey and Kelly Kinsey; stepson Joseph Kinsey; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Catholic Church, 701 Denver Street, Jamestown, PA.

Private burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hermitage.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements, share memories or condolences at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

