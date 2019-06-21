Ella May Bokor Obituary

Howland Township, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ella May Bokor, 80, of Howland Township, entered peacefully into eternal life on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 4:45 p.m. in her home with her daughters at her side under the comforting care of hospice.

Ella was born April 24, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ella Conn Lawn and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Boardman High School.

A homemaker, Ella was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and was an excellent seamstress and crafter.

She was married on June 24, 1967, to Michael H. Bokor and they were married for 46 years until his passing on March 30, 2014.

Fond memories of Ella will be forever remembered by her two daughters, Jennifer (Larry McManus) Bokor of Warren and Bonnie (Gregory) Pownell of Niles; two brothers, Gary Lawn of Salem and Wayne Lawn of Hubbard and by two grandsons, Chase and Cole Pownell of Mason.

Besides her parents and husband, Ella was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Lawn.

In keeping with Ella’s wishes there will be no calling hours and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

A caring cremation will take place with inurnment to follow in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Cemetery in Hermitage.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Ella’s name to either Alzhiemer’s Association, 70 West Streetsboro Street, Hudson, OH 44236; Joanie Addu Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center, 1044 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504 or to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.