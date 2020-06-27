Ella Mary Luhaney, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ella Mary Luhaney, 102, passed away at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Armstrong Memory Care Assisted Living.

She may be gone from sight but Ella will never be gone from our hearts.

She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on April 25, 1918, the daughter of Frank and Julia (Kadlec) Danihel.

She was a devoted member of St. Stephen Church.

Ella is survived by a son, Rudy M. (Kathy) Luhaney of Warren; daughter, Joanne Luhaney of Warren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy J. Luhaney, whom she married on September 14, 1940 and who passed away on July 31, 1992; brother, Michael Danihel and two sisters, Frances Bayuk and Cecilia Daloisio.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Stephen Church. Rev. Richard Murphy was the celebrant.

Burial was at St. Stephen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Niles Catholic Women’s Club, 129 West Park Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.