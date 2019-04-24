Ella Hargrette Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FARRELL, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Ella Hargrette, 79, of Farrell, passed away Saturday morning, April 20, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Ella was born November 4, 1939, in Cheraw, South Carolina, a daughter of the late David and Ellen (Ford) Hughes and attended Farrell High School.

A homemaker, Ella was a member of First Baptist Church, Farrell, where she was its past president of the usher’s board.

She was also a member of the former New Murray Bell VFW, Post#7597, Farrell.

Ella was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed jazz and word search puzzles.

She is survived by a daughter, Elisa Hargrette of Hermitage; two sisters, Roberta Sellers and her husband, Jimmie, of Columbus, Ohio and Judy D. Hughes of Farrell; three brothers, Wilbert Hughes and his wife, Shirley, of Youngstown, Ohio, Albert Hughes and Lawrence Hughes, Sr., both of Farrell and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ella was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Davis and two brothers, David Lee and Robert Hughes.

A home going service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, in First Baptist Church, 1120 Darr Avenue, Farrell.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.