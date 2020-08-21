Elizabeth V. “Dolly” Denoi, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth V. “Dolly” Denoi, 91, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.



Dolly was born on August 2, 1929 to Antimo and Antoinette (Valentino) Ciccone in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She attended Sharon High School.

Dolly worked as a coil winder for Westinghouse Inc. and for Murphys & Metz Bakery.

On October 16, 1948 she married her husband, the late Anthony J. Denoi who passed away October 23, 2007. They spent 59 years together.



She was a member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville for over 60 years where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

Dolly enjoyed gardening, cooking and most importantly spending time with her family.



Dolly is survived by her daughters, Marie (Dale) Bucher of Sharpsville, Patricia (Thomas) Muhleck of Bessemer, Alabama, sons, Anthony J. (Susan) Denoi of North Canton, Ohio, Thomas M. (LuAnn) Denoi of Bryan, Ohio, Dennis M. and companion Jakey Prizant of Hermitage, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sisters, Shirley D’Urso of Greenville, Sundy Palombi of Vanwert, Ohio also Stephanie Denoi of Clark.



She was preceded in death by father, Antimo Ciccone, mother, Antoinette Ciccone, husband, Anthony J. Denoi, sisters, Rose Marin, Ann D’Urso, Mary Delgros, brothers, Felix Ciccone, Joseph Ciccone, and granddaughter, Nicole M. Denoi.



Due to the current pandemic, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery next to her husband.



Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Sharon Regional Hospice.



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.