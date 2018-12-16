My Valley Tributes

Elizabeth T. (DelBuono) DeVito Obituary

Poland, Ohio - December 15, 2018

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, December 19 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive Boardman, with Father Phillip Rogers, officiating, for Elizabeth T. (DelBuono) DeVito, 101, of Poland, whom passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, December 15, 2018.  

Elizabeth will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends.

She was born November 27, 1917, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Marianne (Zarlenga) DelBuono and was a lifelong area resident.

Elizabeth graduated from East High School and was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church. 

She was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. Elizabeth was an excellent cook and her family will miss all her wonderful Italian dishes but especially her homemade pastas.

Elizabeth had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed going to Casino’s and dancing at Idora Park but she really loved just spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her husband, Charles L. DeVito, whom she married September 16, 1940, died January 17, 1998.

Elizabeth leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories, her daughter, Angie (Paul) Pirko of Poland; three grandchildren, Paul C. (Joann) Pirko of Poland, Beth (Rick) Madeline of Poland and Michael Molnar of Austintown and four great-grandchildren, Emily, Ricky, Lilly and Max.

Besides her parents and husband, Elizabeth was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann Molnar and an infant granddaughter, Michelle.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, December 19 from 9:00 - 9:50 a.m. in the gathering space at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.   

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman.

On behalf of Elizabeth’s family, they would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of the Assumption Village for all the care and compassion shown to Elizabeth over the years. 

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Elizabeth’s family.

