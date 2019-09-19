Elizabeth Sylvester, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Sylvester, 97, of Penn Boulevard, Union Township, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

She was born January 30, 1922 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Alexander and Domenica (Palumbo) DeGidio.

She was married to the late Augustine V. Sylvester who died October 15, 1995.

Mrs. Sylvester enjoyed reading, writing letters to famous people and politicians, flower arranging and doing crossword puzzles. She also loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda J. O’Neil and her husband, Robert, of Boardman, Ohio and Elizabeth Ann Sylvester of New Castle; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Frank V. Sylvester; her brother, Arthur DeGidio; her brother, Norman DeGidio; her sister, Clara DeLuria and her sister, Antoinette Denny.

Private services were held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in the St. Vitus Cemetery.

