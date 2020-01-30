Elizabeth Scarnecchia, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Scarnecchia, 95, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, died at 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Regions Physicians Hospital in Naples, Florida.



She was born in Niles, Ohio on February 7, 1924 the daughter of Alexander Sandor and Anna (Palos) Szucs.

She graduated from Saint Stephen Grade School and Niles McKinley High School class of 1941.

She worked for the Niles Daily Times and as a secretary and stenographer for the Niles Steel Products, Division of Republic Steel Corporation and Mallory Sharon Titanium (RMI)



On November 24, 1949 she married Dan A. Scarnecchia. When he opened his medical practice in 1960, she worked as his medical office manager until his death in 1989.

She was active in the Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital Auxiliary, the Immaculate Heart of Mary Altar and Rosary Society, the Austintown Republican Women’s Club and the Austintown AARP chapter 4339. She belonged to a dance club, bridge group and travelled extensively.

She was active in the Catholic Charismatic Renewal at its inception at Franciscan University of Steubenville Ohio.



Elizabeth is survived by one son, Atty. Brian Scarnecchia and his wife, her devoted daughter-in-law, Victoria who cared for her in their home in Naples, Florida. She is also survived by six married grandchildren, Maria Montagnini, Dominic Scarnecchia, Anna Pi’e, Eliza Embry, Daniel Scarnecchia, Rosarie Scarnecchia; 12 great grandchildren; two nephews Dr. Joseph Csorba, Dr. Thomas Nelson and niece Mary Ann Csorba Flood.



She was preceded in death by her husband Dan A. Scarnecchia D.O. who died on June 5, 1989; sisters, Irene Nelson, Mary Csorba and niece Jane Csorba Kienzle.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Stephen Church in Niles, Ohio where family and friends may call one hour prior to the mass. The Rev. Richard Murphy will be the celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery in Niles.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ave Maria School of Law, designating “Legal Internship Programs”, day-of-giving:

http://day-of-giving.avemarialaw.edu/



Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446 330-652-4311.

