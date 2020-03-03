Elizabeth R. Black (Betty), New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth R. Black (Betty), age 93 of New Castle, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Betty was born in New Castle on February 18, 1927 to Ralph and Sandra (Farone) Covelli.

Growing up, she most enjoyed swimming downtown and yodeling on a local radio show. As an adult, Elizabeth took pride in her “at home” notary service and writing skills. She spent countless days at the library, conducting research for her novels and published poetry, as well. But, throughout her life, her passion was caring for the elderly, as a Certified Nursing Assistant and home health care provider.

In her personal life, Betty’s greatest joys came from baking our favorite cookies for the Holidays, wrapping hundreds of gifts, and spending precious time with her beloved family. She was married 48 years to the late James E. Black (Jim), who passed just twelve days before her. Jim loved Elizabeth beyond measure and it is apparent, that they could not exist apart. The couple were business savvy and once owned multiple stores, including “J & E” grocery and pool hall on Mill Street. They also adored animals and were known to have exotic pets. Betty and Jim vacationed with relatives in Florida and were members of St. Vitus Church.

She prayed for us, using her beautiful rosary, with every sunrise. And now, we shall pray for her. Elizabeth’s memory will be cherished eternally, by those blessed enough to have been a part of her life. And, words cannot express the sorrow felt by her family. For where there was a great love, there will be great grief.

Elizabeth is survived by her three children; Sandra Wilson (Lee Harmon) of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Rosanne Bradley (Steve) of New Castle, Albert Jurina Sr. (Carol) of New Castle and one step-son, William Black (Suze) of Dunedin, Florida, three brothers; Frank Covelli Sr. (Peggy), Richard Covelli Sr. (Patty), and Robert Covelli Sr., all of New Castle. Betty was also a proud grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of ten.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Black, a brother Ralph Covelli Jr., a sister Donna Venasco, her parents and a step-daughter Barbra Black.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Ave.

A Blessing Service will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon Dan Kielar will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.