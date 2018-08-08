Elizabeth M. "Betty" Morgan Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Elizabeth M. “Betty” Morgan, 68, passed away Monday, August 6.

Betty was born December 11, 1949 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Flora H. Sommers.

Betty was a 1967 graduate of Perry High School and was self-employed.

She was a Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR.

Her husband, Dennis R. Morgan, whom she married February 19, 1969, died April 29, 2002.

Betty is survived by her son, Ryan W. Morgan of Youngstown; her daughter, Lisa (Johnny) Wilson of Irvine, California and her grandchildren, Gregory and Chelsea Fader.

According to Betty’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.