WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth (Liz) Ann Armbasick, 77, formerly of Warren, passed into Heaven on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Born on June 2, 1944 to parents Frances and Harrison Kirkwood, Liz spent most of her life in the Johnson/Cortland, Ohio area.

In her younger years she was a popular cheerleader and softball player at Maplewood High School and then embarked on a career of being a wife, mother and homemaker.

In 2005, Liz moved to Irmo, South Carolina where she enjoyed the “senior” life which included participating in bowling leagues (where she bowled several 200 games and 500 series and was on the league championship team), twice weekly card playing (with good friends, Gladys, Gerry, Jim, Geraldine, Kurt and Jan) and competing in the local senior Sports Games (she was proud of those gold medals in bocce, badminton, basketball, bowling, cornhole and horseshoes). She also enjoyed both jigsaw and crossword puzzles, bingo, garage sales and most of all playing the slot machines at casinos. This included casinos in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Cherokee North Carolina and trips to both Las Vegas and Biloxi.

Liz will be deeply missed by her daughters and their husbands, Lisa Douglas (Kris Zaparaniuk) of Pompano Beach, Florida, Lori Cook (Andrew Ford) of Vienna, Ohio and Linda Cook (Robert Kim) of Lexington, South Carolina. Also surviving are sisters, Anna Mae (Fred) Reeves of Alliance, Ohio and Helen Kirkwood of Ontario, California; many nephews and nieces and granddog, Lambeau along with several grandcats.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Kincaid, Majorie Kincaid and Pearl Kirkwood and her beloved cat, Skinny Puss.

Cremation has taken place and the family will hold a celebration of life later in the Spring. Arrangements were handled by Thompson Funeral home in Lexington, South Carolina.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.