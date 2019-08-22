Elizabeth L. Gory, Transfer, PA – Obituary

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth L. Gory, 92, of Transfer, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 at Nugent Convalescent Home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Elizabeth was born on June 27, 1927 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Thomas and Goldie (Kennedy) Lawler.

She attended Sharon Schools.

Elizabeth worked for Grafstone Window as a Glazer. On August 9, 1947 she married her husband John H. Gory, who survives at home.

She was a member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. Elizabeth was also a member of the Slovenian Home, life member of the Reynolds and Wheatland VFW Auxiliary.

She enjoyed bowling, roller skating, polka dancing and playing cards, euchre, peaknuckle and 500.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, John, daughters, Linda (William) Humphrey of Transfer, Donna Fain of Sharon, son, John L. Gory and his companion Robin Colley of Sharpsville, sister, Phyllis Maykowski of Sharon, grandchildren, Tracey Hunter, Kristin (Todd) Donatelli, Jeff (Melody) Hunter, Ashley Gory, Vanessa Gory, great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Lauren, Farrah and step great grandchildren, Morgan and DJ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Edith, Margerite, Edna, Mary, brothers, Leroy, James, Lawrence and a great grandson, Alex.

Friends may call Monday August 26, 2019 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in St. Bartholomew R.C. Church with Father Matthew Strickenberger, officiating.

Entombment will take place in St. Rose Mausoleum

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.