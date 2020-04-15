Elizabeth Irene “Betty” Gould, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Irene “Betty” Gould, age 85, died on Monday, April 13, 2020.

She was born on October 27, 1934, in Hume, New York a daughter of Hazel Olive (Wilday) and Clifford Albert Bennett.

Formerly of Blairsville, Georgia, Betty worked as a nurses aide while in Blairsville and worked at Pipers Processing of Andover, Ohio. Betty attended the first Church of God in Cortland, Ohio and was a member of the Blairsville Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, making crafts and being active in her church.



On August 10, 1952 she married Gordon K. Schuknecht. He died on December 26, 1998. She then married William Jay Gould, he died on January 14, 2009. Betty is also preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister, Deborah and a brother, Clifford “Johnny” Bennett.

Survivors include two daughters, Becky A. (Roger) Bullard of Richmond, Ohio and Susan M. (William) Donaldson of Gustavus, Ohio; three sons, David R. (Judy) Schuknecht of Sebring, Florida, Stephen C. (Kelly) Schuknecht of Blairsville, Georgia and James A. Schuknecht of Gustavus, Ohio; three sisters, Kay (Ed) Barton of Summerfield, Florida, Velma (Charles) Seawald of Varysberg, New York and Geraldine “Jerry” (Larry) Colbert of Danville, New York; a brother, George Bennett of Nunda, New York; seventeen grandchildren; thirty-seven great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.



Private burial will be on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Liberty Hill Cemetery, Blairsville, Georgia.

A Celebration of Life will be held once social distancing has been lifted.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Hill Cemetery, C/O Martha Brackett, 136 Forest Circle, Blairsville, GA 30512.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Elizabeth “Betty” Irene Gould please visit our Sympathy Store.