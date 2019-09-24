Elizabeth F. Hill, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth F. Hill, 87, 953 Highland Avenue SW, Warren, departed this life Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 4:25 a.m. at University Hospitals, following a brief illness.

She was born December 19, 1931, in Louise, Mississippi, the daughter of Jordan and Arista Page Fountain, coming to the area in 1951.

Mrs. Hill was employed with Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 20 years as a unit secretary, before retiring in 1996. She also worked as a secretary for Local 935 and was a licensed insurance agent for Atlanta Life Insurance Company.

She was a 1950 graduate of Humphreys County Training School in Louise, Mississippi and attended Warren Business College.

She was a charter member of Progressive Baptist Church, where she served as the Financial Secretary for 31 years, Usher Board, chaired the Anniversary Committee many times and initiated the annual Parade of States and was the current reigning Queen.

She was past Matron of Mizpah Chapter #66 Order of the Eastern Star, PHA; past Grand Deputy District #1, charter member of the Community Volunteer Council, Election Poll Worker, March of Dimes and enjoyed reading, community volunteering and working in the church.

She married Louis R. Hill August 6, 1950 and he died February 2009.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Cynthia M. Hill of Baltimore, Maryland; one sister, Ms. M. Louise J. Booker of Calumet City, Illinois and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Eugene Fountain, Jordan Fountain, Jr., Wade Fountain and Albert Fountain, Sr. and one sister, Annie Mae Fountain.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Progressive Baptist Church and family will receive friends one hour prior to service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Calling hours will be held Friday, September 27 at the church from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. The Eastern Star service will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Progressive Baptist Church and Community Volunteer Council.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.