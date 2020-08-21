Elizabeth F. Christie, Hempfield Township, PA

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth F. “Betty” Christie, age 89, of Hayfield Road, Hempfield Township and formerly of Conneaut Lake Road, Sugar Grove Township, Greenville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 19, 2020 in UPMC Hamot, Erie.

She was born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania on February 7, 1931 to Robert and Monica (Harrison) Merriman.

Betty was a 1949 graduate of Penn High School and many would describe her as tireless worker, all while raising seven children. She worked as a secretary for the Conneaut Lake Schools and owned “Aunt Betty’s Chicken Pie” business for years. Betty sold AVON products and eventually worked her way up to District Manager, overseeing as many as 300 women in a million dollar business before retiring in 1994.

She was a member of Adamsville Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir for many years, served as an elder, Sunday School teacher, Church Secretary and was a member of the Velma Hayes Women’s Association. She was also a member and past Grand Noble of Golden Rule Rebekah Lodge #198, Atlantic and the Friendship Circle. In addition, she was a member of the Greenville Red Hat Society and the Republican Women.

Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, decorating and hosting parties, traveling, shopping, quilting and singing.

Her first husband, Raymond N. Smith whom she married in 1950, passed away in 1964; her second husband, Charles Walter Courtney, whom she married in 1967 passed away in 1990 and her third husband, Emerson W. Christie whom she married in 1997, passed away in 2006.

In addition to her three husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Philip G. Courtney; a daughter, Deborah A. Smith; two grandchildren, Sean L. Courtney and Aaron C. Courtney and a brother, Robert Merriman.

Survivors include a daughter, Darcie Best and her husband, Randy, of Greenville; four sons, Douglas A. Smith of Conneaut Lake, Raymond J. Courtney and his wife, Linda, of Warner Robbins, Georgia, Lee J. Courtney and his wife, Sharon, of Greenville and Robb C. Courtney and his wife, Barbara, of Greenville; a sister, Joann Matchette of Austin, Texas; a brother, Johnny Merriman of Sommerville, New Jersey; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 22, 2020, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Adamsville Presbyterian Church, 3979 Main Street, Adamsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Saturday, August 22, 2:00 p.m. at the church, Rev. Harry Johns, Pastor of the church, officiating.

Golden Rule Rebekah Lodge #198 will conduct a service in the church at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 22.

All in attendance for services on Friday and Saturday must wear a mask. Burial with committal prayers will be in Rocky Glen Cemetery, Adamsville

Memorial contributions may be made to Adamsville Presbyterian Church, 3979 Main Street, Adamsville, PA 16110.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

