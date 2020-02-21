Elizabeth Dorothy Gravatt, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Dorothy Gravatt, 58, of North Scott Street, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home in New Castle.

She was born July 23, 1961 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Esther (Bunnell) Gilbert.

She was married to Paul J. Gravatt, Sr. on July 29, 1978, he survive in New Castle.

Mrs. Gravatt worked for AVI Food Systems as a commissary worker for over 30 years.

She enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time at Lake Erie and loved to enjoy life.

In addition to her husband she is survived by two sons, Paul J. Gravatt, Jr. and Christopher M. Gravatt both of New Castle, one brother, Jamie Gilbert of New Castle, two sisters, Tina Gilbert and Janine Dreyfuse both of New Castle and seven grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her sister Verna Woods and one grandson.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.