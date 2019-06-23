Elizabeth “Betty” Stone McMillin Harris Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at the Fox Funeral Home Boardman, officiated by Pastor Rebecca Zielke, for Elizabeth “Betsy” Stone McMillin-Harris, 76, wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend to all, who died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Sunrise of Poland, of congestive heart failure. She had been under the care of the gracious staff there; as well as, the many Crossroad Hospice ladies and gentlemen who provided her with outstanding nursing, spiritual and companion care.

Betsy was born on February 4, 1943, in Youngstown, to Charles A. and Elizabeth Stone McMillin, both of whom preceded her in death.

Betsy is survived by her husband, Ronald D. Harris, whom she married May 6, 1967; daughters, Jennifer L. (fiancé, Jed Weaver) Harris and Amy E. (Dr. Robert) Harris Reynolds; son, Bradley C. (Dana) Harris; grandson, Richard A. Lipp III and granddaughter, Elizabeth A. Lipp.

She was a resident of Poland, Ohio for most of her life, attending Poland schools and graduating from Poland Seminary High School in 1961. She attended Ohio University and Youngstown State University.

She was a member of Poland Presbyterian Church growing up, where she was baptized, later married and then baptized her own children.

She worked for JCPenney Optical and started her own pet-sitting business “Pets, Etc.” in 1995.

Betsy was a dedicated and supportive wife, parent and grandma. She has an infectious smile, was always laughing and could find the humor in every situation, good or bad. She was kind and generous, “paying it forward” on her frequent trips to Dunkin’ Donuts and Panera at lunchtime.

The family asks that in remembrance of Betsy, you spend quality time with your family, children, grandchildren and dear friends and to extend kindness to strangers, strive to be the high point in someone’s day.

