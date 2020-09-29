Elizabeth Anne Lampkins Hayden, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Elizabeth Anne Lampkins Hayden, will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Ruth A.M.E Zion Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Hayden departed this life Friday, September 25, 2020, at Sharon Regional Hospital in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Elizabeth was born on February 14, 1939, in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, the second of three daughters born to Lawrence Obadiah and Virginia Lee Cook Lampkins.

Elizabeth married John Hayden, Jr., on November 29, 1969, in The Lampkins Home in West Middlesex. To this union one daughter, Leslie Anne Hayden, was born.

Betty Anne, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was educated in the West Middlesex School District, graduating in 1957 from West Middlesex High School. She attended Youngstown State University, where she completed a Business Certification program. While at YSU, Betty Anne worked for the Pennsylvania Welfare Department in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Upon receiving her certification, Betty Anne moved to Xenia, Ohio, where she worked for the U.S. Department of Defense at Wright-Patterson Military Base in Dayton. She then transferred to the U.S. Social Security Administration, where she worked until her retirement in 1990.

Following her retirement, Betty Anne began working in the office of Dr. Theodore L. Yarboro, Sr., in Sharon, Pennsylvania, where she continued working until 2012.

Betty Anne accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She attended Wesleyan Methodist Church in West Middlesex before joining Ruth A.M.E. Zion Church, Sharon, Pennsylvania, as a child.

She held many offices and belonged to many organizations and ministries at Ruth, including, but not limited to, Willing Workers, Women’s Missionary Society, Sr. Usher Board, Choir Member, Sunday School Teacher and Stewardess. Betty Anne also helped coordinate Vacation Bible School in the Summer for many years and could be found helping in the kitchen during events, repasts and church dinners.

On Friday, September 25, 2020, Elizabeth L. “Betty Anne” Hayden was called HOME by God to Heaven’s gates! There, she reunited with her sisters, Shirley Louise Lampkins Wilkins and Rose Mary Lampkins Talbert; her parents; her husband; her great-nephews, Tavares and Benjamin, Sr. and many cousins and friends who preceded her in death.

Betty Anne leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Leslie Anne Hayden; her special nieces and nephews, whom she helped raise, Lynn A Wilkins, Marcia A. Talbert, Lawrence E. Talbert, Sr., Brian A. Talbert and Jeffrey V. Wilkins and their children and grandchildren, Nicole M., Shannon, Nicole D., D’Andre, Jordan, Terence, Sr., Larry, Jr., Brianna, Shawn, Gregory, Lily, Gabriel, Makia, Sydney, Marcus, Dai’Vonna, Ben, Jr., Sir Clayton, Mariah, Laylah, Mason, Dominic, Aubrielle, K’Nissa, Terence, Jr., Lily, Zoë, Elijah and Marcellous.

Betty Anne was loved by her Lampkins, Moyer and Hayden; cousins and extended family, as well as many, many special friends, who will miss her dearly.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 2, 2020, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamilton Ave in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

The family has requested that attendance for the funeral ceremony be limited to invited guests only.

Please continue to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial covering and practice social distancing when greeting the family.

The family will receive friends at the home of Mrs. Elizabeth Hayden, 6 Dream Blvd in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Interment will be in Haywood Cemetery in West Middlesex, Pa.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

