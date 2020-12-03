Elizabeth A. Woodring, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. “Betty” (Rust) Woodring, age 74, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Nugent’s Nursing home from complications of Covid-19.

Born October 23, 1946, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Burdell and Emma (Bandzak) Rust.

She married Merle E. “Woody” Woodring, Sr., on March 22, 1975 and he preceded her in death on February 1, 2007.

Betty was a 1965 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

She worked as a teller for the First Federal Savings and Loan in Sharon, she also was a waitress for Germando’s restaurant in Sharpsville and served ice cream at the Dairy Dip in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Betty liked reading and read the scripture daily. She loved dancing, especially Polka Dancing and was once selected Polka Queen.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. She was also a former member of the Slovak Home.

Betty is survived by a daughter, Tina Marie Woodring-Durnell, of Farrell, Pennsylvania; a son, Merle E. Woodring, Jr. and his wife, Mary, of Sharon, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Burdell John Rust, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and David Rust, of Hillsboro, North Carolina; two sisters, Ruth Toth, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Peggy Rust, of Sharon, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Alice Elizabeth Durnell, Dale Jarrett Durnell, Merle E. Woodring, III and Caleb J. Woodring and her ex-son-in-law Frederick L. Durnell, of Grove City, Pennsylvania.

In keeping with Betty’s wishes there will be no visitation or services at this time.

Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Church Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC.