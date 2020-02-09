Elizabeth A. Carkhuff, Gustavus Township, Ohio

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Adeline “Liz” Carkhuff, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on February 5, 1930 in Volant, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Irene A. (Mesmer) and Harold W. Fletcher.

Liz was a 1948 graduate of Kinsman High School.

On May 21, 1948 she married her high school sweetheart, Gordon L. Carkhuff.

A lifelong Kinsman resident, Liz was a cook for Joseph Badger High School for eight years and later as a teller for Mahoning Bank of Kinsman for over 22 years.

She was a member of the Kinsman Presbyterain Church for over 70 years. Liz was a member of the Hartford Order of Eastern Star #518, a mother advisor for the Kinsman Rainbow Girls, Loyal Order of Moose #1890 of Greenville, Pennsylvania and the Social Arts Club of the Kinsman area.

She enjoyed cooking, knitting, crocheting, golfing, traveling and watching westerns.

She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and was the number one fan of her grandchildren’s soccer, basketball and baseball sports teams.

Liz is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, Gordon L. Carkhuff on March 22, 2011; her son, Gerald Carkhuff; son-in-law, Bill Pilger.

Survivors include her daughter, Thelma Pilger of Jensen Beach, Florida; two sons, Paul Carkhuff of Champion, Ohio and Jeffrey (Terri) Carkhuff of Gustavus Township, Ohio; her daughter-in-law, Diane Carkhuff of Midwest City, Oklahoma; nine grandchildren, Benn (Colleen) Carkhuff, Laraine (Nicholas) Hendrix, Lindsay (Dan) Daywalt, Stacey (Derek) Baldridge, Michelle (Joe) Polon, Jennifer (John) Somerville, Carrie Carkhuff, John (Stephanie) Carkhuff and Maggie Carkhuff and 17 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church Street, Kinsman, OH 44428 with Pastor Susan Francis officiating. Burial will follow in Windsor Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, February 11, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, OH 44428.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church, P.O. Box 304, Kinsman, OH 44428.

