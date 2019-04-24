Elizabeth A. “Betty” Powers Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. “Betty” Powers, 89, passed away peacefully early Monday afternoon, April 22, 2019, at Windsor House Canfield.

Elizabeth was born August 12, 1929, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Michael and Anne Lauban Powers and came to this area with her family as a child.

She was a graduate of Ravenna High School and developed a love for travel early in her life, seeing the world during her lifetime and making travel a career. Betty started her career in the travel industry working as a ticket agent for United Airlines at the Youngstown Airport, then became a travel agent for Petzinger Travel Service in downtown Youngstown. She also worked as an agent for Sutton Travel, for the Youngstown Sheet & Tube offices and for Pan Atlas Travel, where she was the manager at the Southern Park Mall branch. Betty retired in 1996.

She was a member of both Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown and of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown, singing in the church choir and volunteering with parish pyrohy fundraisers.

Betty also loved animals and enjoyed reading.

Betty leaves a sister, Marlayna Martin, with whom she made her home; a brother, Michael Powers of Boardman; nieces and nephews, Melissa Martin Bradley (Kyle Shepard), Christopher (Suzy R.) Martin, Meghan Martin Tarantino (Andrew), Gregory Powers and Allan Powers; great-nieces and great-nephews, Tyler (Ginny) Vasko, Drew and Rylan Tarantino and Christopher Martin and her beloved canine companion, Kira.

Two brothers, Andrew Powers and infant John Gregory Powers, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

