Elizabeth A. “Betty” Dreyer, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. “Betty” Dreyer, age 78, of Andover, Ohio, passed on Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Andover.



She was born June 5, 1941,in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas and Ellen (Johnson ) Jones.



A lifelong area resident, Betty was a 1959 graduate of Deming High School in New Lyme and had been a member of the Lenox Federated Church.

She married Delbert L. Dreyer on June 12, 1972.

She was employed as the Human Resources Manager for Andover Industries for over thirty years, and following the plant’s closure, worked for ATC Lighting in Andover until her retirement.

Betty was both an active member and president of the American Legion Auxiliary in Andover for many years.

She enjoyed flower gardening, golfing, bocce ball, and was an avid reader. Her favorite way to spend her time was with her grandchildren. Betty and Delbert have spent their recent winters in Sebring, Florida, where Betty enjoyed time with friends, both old and new.



Betty is survived by her husband, Delbert L. Dreyer, of Andover, Ohio; her son, Daniel (Kerry) Lautanen of Espyville, Pennsylvania; her daughter, Lori A. (Douglas) Wilhelm of Columbus, Ohio; her five grandchildren, Michelle (Samantha) Lautanen of Columbus,Ohio, Jacob (Vicky) Lautanen of Columbus, Ohio, Matthew (Kristen) Lautanen of Lexington,Ohio, Anna Wilhelm and Jackson Wilhelm, both of Columbus,Ohio; two great grandchildren, Ryan and Reagan; and her brother, David (Linda) Jones of Cherry Valley township, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio.

Calling hours will be on Monday, November 11 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516,Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.



