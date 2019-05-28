Elizabeth A. "Betty" Coffey Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Elizabeth A. “Betty” Coffey, 82, of Niles, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Hospice House in Poland.

She was born June 22, 1936 in Niles, the daughter of Louis and Elizabeth (Sisto) Gonnella and had lived in the area all her life.

A graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Betty retired from St. Joseph Riverside Hospital, after 30 years of employment in the kitchen.

An active member of Niles Christian Assembly, she enjoyed playing bingo, a good card game, going to church and many vacations with her great-niece, Kelli and her family.

She is sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents; four sisters, Thomasina "Tessie" Gonnella, Margaret “Honey” Snooks, Roselyn Grocott and Rita Adams and two brothers, Carl and Raymond Gonnella.

A memorial service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Niles Christian Assembly, 672 North Road, Niles.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 29 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.