Elise L. Austin, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Elise “Sis” Louise Austin will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church of God in Christ.

Mrs. Austin departed this life Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Mrs. Austin was born January 18, 1927 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of James and Lucille Nelson Kellum Bridges.

She was a faithful member of the church where she served on the kitchen committee and various ministries.

She was a daughter of the VFW and Elks Zelphia Temple #66.

She was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed shopping, baking and spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, James White of Farrell, Anthony Austin of North Carolina and Darlene Abrams of North Carolina, with whom she made her home; her Goddaughter, Pastor Stephanie Wright Williams; 11 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stanley Moses Austin whom she married December 31, 1964; a sister, Lucille Kellum and her brothers, Frank “Pud” Bridges and William Kellum.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 3 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Service.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs Elise L. Austin