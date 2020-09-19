Elijah “Chuck” Murray, Warren, Ohio



Elijah “Chuck” Murray, 83 of Warren, OHIO, departed this life Friday, September 18, 2020 at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born January 29, 1937 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Ned and Mary Will Frazier Murray, Jr.

Mr. Murray was employed with the Delphi Packard Electric Company for 25 years as an assembler, before retiring September 1999.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School.

He was a member of Third Christian Church Disciples of Christ, where he was a deacon, trustee, sang in the choir and enjoyed music and cutting the grass.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a SP 3 from June 28, 1954-Jan. 27, 1957 during World War II, receiving the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

He married Barbara Ann Shannon Murray April 16, 1977.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn three sons, Thomas S. Howard, Sr. and Michael M. Howard both of Warren and Allaray (Monique) Baker of Roxboro, North Carolina; five daughters, Mrs. Lynelle (Daniel) Ivy-Snipes, Ms. Veronica D. Howard, Mrs. Kendra M. (Robert) Byrd and Mrs. Kenya M. (Mayor Doug) Franklin all of Warren and Mrs. Antoinette (Ronnie) Hardy of Durham, North Carolina; two brothers, Ned (Clara) Murray III and Flemon (Lillie) Murray both of Warren; 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Reggie Allen; three brothers, William Murray, Joseph Murray and John Murray; two sisters, Ms. Annie B. Miles and Ms. Rosa Hudson; one grandson, Thomas Howard, Jr.

Public calling hours will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Third Christian Church Disciples of Christ, with a private funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences can be sent to 2266 Milton Street, SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

