Eleanore J. Dierkes, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanore J. Dierkes, age 79, passed away peacefully in her home, in the company of her loving family, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

She was born July 19, 1940 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Ann (Drovdlic) Liptak and was a lifelong area resident.

Eleanore was a 1958 graduate of Struthers High School.

She married Paul E. Dierkes, Sr. the same year. She worked as a parts inspector for EPI in North Jackson and as a barmaid for the Legion Hall in Milton Township. She also established the Blueridge Tavern and Anne’s (now Jim’s) Party Shop next door with her parents. In 1976, she and Paul purchased the Maple Drive Farm in North Jackson, where she lived the rest of her days.

Eleanore attended and supported many community events and was a member of Greenford Christian Church.

She was a tremendous cook, a great bargain shopper, an avid holiday decorator and enjoyed taking pictures and collecting antiques made of copper and amber colored glass. She was a patriot who proudly displayed the American flag on her farm to honor the service of her husband, son and two grandsons.

Precious memories of Eleanore live on with her two sons, Paul E. Dierkes, Jr. (Lucinda) of North Jackson, who took care of her the last years of her life and Kevin Dierkes (Wanda) of Austintown; two grandsons, Nick and Ben Dierkes; one sister, Kathy Evans of Arkansas; one brother, Ray Liptak (Gail) of Wellington, Ohio; many friends in the community who knew her and loved her.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband of over 45 years, Paul E. Dierkes, Sr. who passed away March 23, 2004; one sister, Barb Polen; one brother, Joe Liptak.

Because of the current pandemic, a celebration of Eleanore’s wonderful life will be held at a later date. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.