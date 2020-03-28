Eleanor Shirley (Harbulak) Frye, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Shirley (Harbulak) Frye, age 91, formerly of Golfwood Drive in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at The Villas at St. Paul’s in Greenville, Pennsylvania.



Born February 27, 1929 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Grega) Harbulak.

She married C. Edwin Frye on march 31, 1948 and he preceded her in death.



Eleanor was a homemaker who liked knitting and playing cards.

She was a charter member of the Hickory United Methodist Church, where she taught Summer Bible School and was a Youth Group Counselor. She was also a member of the Eastern Star and the Sharon High School class of 1947.



Eleanor is survived by one son Mark Frye (Annette) of Rio Verde, Arizona, two grandchildren, Scott Frye (Michelle) and Heather Kollar (Dave) and two great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by two brothers Albert and Edward Harbulak.



No visitation or services are scheduled at this time.

A graveside service will be held at Morefield Cemetery at a future date to be determined by the family.



Memorial contributions can be made to either Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, Pa. 16148 or Kindred Hospice of Meadville, 1245 Park Ave., Meadville Pa. 16335



Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon Pa. 16146