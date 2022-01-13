YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Rose Pucak, 92, a resident of North Fort Myers, Florida since 2008, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, January 8, 2022 in Cape Coral, Florida.

She was born February 27, 1929 in Youngstown, OH to Floyd and Rose Levanich.

Eleanor graduated from South High School in 1946.

She worked in the meat department of Century Grocery Store and Sparkle Markets, retiring in 1991.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Eleanor also enjoyed roller skating at Idora Park in her younger years, bowling and playing any kind of cards, dominoes and crafts of all kinds with her friends at Forest Park. She especially loved diamond art; completing many, many cherished pictures for family and friends.

She was a member of St. Brendan Catholic Church, Youngstown, Ohio, until retiring to Florida, where she was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in North Fort Myers.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by two loving children, Sandra O’Brien (Daniel) of North Fort Myers and Christine Turek (Michael), also of North Fort Myers; four grandchildren, Stacy Baltes (Kevin), Donald O’Brien (Tonya), Shannon Aslanis (John) and Michael O’Brien; as well as seven great grandchildren, Brandon Baltes (Kendra), Jeremy Baltes, Gabriella Baltes, Kathleen Aslanis, Vaselia Aslanis, Dominic O’Brien, and Nicholas O’Brien, as well as sisters- and brothers-in-law, Antoinette and Robert O’Bruba, Barbara and David Best, Marvelle Pucak and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, William L. Pucak in 2019; as well as a sister, Rosemarie Kovacic.

A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 20115 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903 with Father Edwin Mathias officiating.

Internment services for Eleanor will be on Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:30 a.m., at Calvary Cemetery, 248 South Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

The family requests any material contributions be made to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL 33909 in memory of Eleanor R. Pucak.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.

