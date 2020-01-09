Eleanor Marie Siler, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Marie Siler, 61, of 486 Third Street SW, Warren, departed this life Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 6:18 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following an extended illness.

She was born October 7, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Robert Lee and Bernice Williams Hines, residing in the area for ten years, coming from Columbus, Ohio.

She was employed with City Refuge First Church of God for seven years as the Manager of the Manna Cafe, before retiring in 2010. She also was Owner/Operator of Siler Catering Services, a corrections officer for the Ohio Department of Youth Services from 1993-2003 and a laborer for General Electric from 1978-1993.

She graduated in 1976 from Warren G. Harding High School and received her associate degree from the Bradford School of Culinary Arts.

She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking and traveling.

She married William Siler September 4, 1994.

Besides her husband of Warren, she leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Karla Hines of Warren; two stepsons, Moses Wilson of White Hall and Rodney Siler of Youngstown; one stepdaughter, Ms. Stacey Warfield Luton of Warren; five brothers, Robert Lynn (Debra) Hines of Austintown, Anthony Hines and Jesse (Aneesa) Hines both of Columbus, Eric (Karen) Hines of Atlanta, Georgia and Derrick Hines of Warren; one sister, Ms. Phyllis Lathan of Columbus; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Gregory Bernard Hines, Sr.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday, January 11.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 486 Third Street SW, 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.