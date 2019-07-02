Eleanor M. McPherson, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Eleanor M. McPherson, age 98, passed into the loving arms of her Savior on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Garden Way Place following a period of declining health.

She was the last of her generation of six siblings and two beautiful marriages. Derwood Cochran deceased on July 25,1959 and Donald McPherson deceased on December 4, 1992.

Eleanor, a lifelong Sharon resident, was born on May 24, 1921 to Daniel and Alice (Gardiner) Pancy.

A Sharon High graduate of 1939 and senior class officer, she helped to host class reunions through the late ’90s. She furthered her education at Shenango Valley Commercial Institute and applied her skills as stenographer at Westinghouse and later as a key punch operator there.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and charter member of its Mariners Class.

She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed recounting her family joys, experiences, travels and took great delight in beating folks at endless games of Shultz.

She is survived by her children, Elaine Guscar (Howard), Kenneth Cochran and Donald McPherson(Linda). Ronald McPherson is deceased. She treasured her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.

Her family wishes to express deepest gratitude to her home caregivers, the staff at Garden Way Place and most recently Kindred Hospice for all the love and support to Mother and family in the last chapter of her life.

A private service will take place at Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Burial will be at America’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Sharon.