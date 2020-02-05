Eleanor M. Lozinski, Greenville, Pennsylvania

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor M. Lozinski, 89, of The Grove at Greenville, Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania, passed away at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the nursing home.



She was born in Wilcox, Pennsylvania on May 12, 1930 to the late Peter and Antonia “Tonka” (Feikles) Padasak.

She resided in Wilcox most of her life before moving to Greenville, Pennsylvania in 1994 to be closer to her family.



Eleanor was married to Stanley F. Lozinski on November 22, 1958 and he preceded her in death on October 20, 2015.



While living in Elk County, she was employed by Stackpole Corporation.

Once she started her family, she became a stay-at-home mom devoting all her attention to her children, husband, brothers, sisters, neighbors and household chores.



She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville and previously a member of Holy Cross Church in Wilcox.



Her spare time was spent volunteering to help others with life’s practical needs, be it ironing, laundry, housecleaning, babysitting, baking or praying. She was a role model for others with regard to her hard-working spirit and exemplary displays of kindness and forgiveness! Her greatest gift was the ability to make others smile–the twinkle in her eye, her love of people (especially children) and her humorous comments. She was dearly loved by all the caring and compassionate staff who interacted with her at The Grove. Her three grandchildren were a special blessing in her life–giving her great joy. They in turn adored her.



Eleanor is survived by two daughters, Phyllis A. Semroc and her husband, Gary, of Greenville and Marsha L. Quarles and her husband, Steve, of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; a son, Mark M. Lozinski and his wife, Regina, of Port Matilda, Pennsylvania; a brother, Lawrence Padasak of New York and three grandchildren, Leah Seman and her husband, Brad, Kyle Semroc and Nicole Meckes and Samantha Lozinski.



In addition to her parents and husband, Eleanor was preceded in death by her twin brother, Elmer Padasak; six other brothers, Pete, Andy, Joe, Frank, Edward and Roger Padasak; two sisters, Margaret Dill and Ann Beckwith and three infant siblings.



Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 North High Street, Greenville, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, with Fr. David Foradori, Pastor, as Celebrant.



Cremains will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery, Wilcox, Pennsylvania.



Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Michael Roman Catholic Church (specifically to Youth Faith Formation), 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.



Arrangements handled by Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

To send flowers to the family of Eleanor M. Lozinski, please visit Tribute Store.