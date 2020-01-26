Eleanor M. Baun, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor M. Baun, 95, of Howland Township, entered peacefully into eternal life on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Home in Howland, following a period of declining health.

She was born on Saturday, September 13, 1924 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Charles and Eva Stover Rhodes and lived in the area most of her life.

A homemaker, Eleanor was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Warren and enjoyed cooking, baking and visiting with anyone who came to her home.

To the test of time, people wonder what God’s plan in our life is. Throughout trials and tribulations, we can have a certain person in our life, that make our life easier, makes us feel unconditional love, offer encouragement and keep us all full. That was Eleanor. She may be one woman, but just like a piece on a chess board, she moved and helped us in all different ways. She has cooked many recipes that we have all enjoyed. Yet the best recipe was her love, which extended not just to her family, but her friends and anyone that she would meet. We may never know God’s plan, but I can tell you he puts people like Eleanor in our life. So, we use the ingredients of her love, compassion and happiness on others so in a way her memory will never vanish.

Eleanor was married to Robert C. Baun on June 26, 1948 and they were married for 35 years until his passing on January 18, 1984.

Fond memories will be forever cherished by her children, Robert “Ted” (Carol Goss) Baun, Carol C. Baun and Diane L. Faith; grandchildren, Amanda (fiancé Tim Day) Padgitt, Richard (Melissa) Baun, Bret (Kelly) Strauch, Craig (Ashley Connor) Whetstone and Brandon Bowers; great-grandchildren, Alexis Padgitt, Douglas Padgitt, Greyson Whetstone and Winter Bowers. She is also survived by two great-nieces, whom were very special to her, Sarah Lightbody and Kalie Crago.

Besides her parents and husband, Robert, Eleanor was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Rodney Rhodes and a sister, Virginia Crago.

Family will receive friends in the Narthex of St. Paul Lutheran Church on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 1:00 – 1:50 p.m.

A Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the church.

Burial will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Eleanor’s name to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2860 E Market Street, Warren, OH 44483.

