Eleanor J. “Nana” O’Hare, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor J. “Nana” O’Hare of Sharpsville passed into eternal life on Sunday May 31, 2020. She passed away with her daughter at her side.

Eleanor entered life on January 16, 1930, the daughter of Frank Papay and Mary (Segaty) Kaldy-Papay in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She earned her high school diploma and worked for Graham Stamping Co. until her retirement at the age of 89.

In June of 2002 she married her husband Roy A. O’Hare who passed away May 17, 2008.

She was a member of Bethlehem Presbyterian Church in Sharon where she served as an elder. Eleanor was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star.

She had a passion for music and was very active in local politics. Eleanor had a love for children and animals, especially her grand dogs Teddy and Jack. Everyone knew her for a quick wit, infectious smile and compassionate spirit.

Her spirit is carried on by her daughter, Jane Ford and her close friend Jim Terrell, sister, Irene Timlin, many nieces and nephews and her extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life.

Jane would like to express her gratitude to her cousins Michael, Ferdinand, George and Adam Rock for their love and support.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Papay, mother, Mary Papay, husband, Roy A. O’Hare, brothers, Louie Kaldy, Zoltan Kaldy, Frank, Ernest, Albert and Joe Papay, sisters, Margaret Sewinsky, Violet Rock, Lillian A. Kobialko and a nephew Frank Papay.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of donors’ choice in memory of Eleanor.

Friends may gather Thursday June 4, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery Chapel. Due to current guidelines, only 25 people will be allowed to enter the chapel at a time and masks will be required. All current health guidelines and social distancing will be observed.

A funeral service will be held Thursday June 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory LLC 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.