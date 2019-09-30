Eleanor J. “Dolly” (Ross) Rebraca, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, October 4, 2019, in St. Anthony of Padua Church, for Eleanor J. (Dolly) Rebraca, 87, who entered into eternal rest early Monday morning.

She was born in Youngstown on August 12, 1932, to her parents, Fidele and Antonette Bavila Rossi and was a 1950 graduate of The Rayen School.

“Dolly” worked as a bank teller for 15 years at Mahoning National Bank, then for 10 years at Bank One until her retirement in 1995.

She was very active in her church, devoting her time to St. Anthony Altar and Rosary Society and making pizza.

She served her community as a member of the Liberty 55+ Club and Briar Hill Reunion Committee and was instrumental in starting the St. Anthony School Bowling League at Northside Lanes.

Left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Jeff Rebraca of Liberty, Ross (Shelly) Rebraca of Leesburg, Virginia and Jimmy Rebraca of Columbus; her grandchildren, Jillian and Jackson Rebraca; her sister, Edith Muzenic and her brother, Fred Ross.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Rebraca, whom she married April 14, 1956, died August 11, 2015 and two brothers, Frank and Joseph Ross.

Friends and family will gather from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3 and from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 4, in Schiavone Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the Valley at 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or www.hospiceofthevalley.com.