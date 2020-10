HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church for Marie D. Johnson, 65, who died Saturday evening, October 3, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born December 31, 1954, in Youngstown, a daughter of Kenneth R. and Tina J. Amicone Ward and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.