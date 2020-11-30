Eleanor Haws, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor I. Haws, age 87, of Hamburg Road, Delaware Township, Transfer, passed away Friday morning, November 27, 2020 in UPMC Horizon Farrell.

She was born in Greenville on August 7, 1933 to Nelson and Geraldine (Hill) Conn.

Eleanor was a 1951 graduate of Fredonia-Delaware High School and had been employed at the Greenville Diner, Lininger’s Studio, First National Bank and White Cliff Nursing Home.

She was a member of St. Mark’s United Church of Christ in New Hamburg, where she had taught Vacation Bible School.

Eleanor had been active for many years with the Mercer County Democratic Party and she enjoyed crocheting and taking road trips out west with her late husband, Dale Edward Haws, whom she had married on August 11, 1962 and had passed away on June 28, 2007.

She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Allyson Woughter and her husband, Ronald, of Greenville; two sons, Robert Eugene Haws and his wife, Cheryl, of Pittsburgh and Richard Bruce Haws of Denton, Texas; a brother, David L. Conn of New Hamburg and four grandchildren, Thomas Robert Ritchey, Justin Eugene Emmett, Bryan Edward Ritchey and Andrew Joseph Haws.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Judith Conn Watkins and two brothers, William Conn and Gregory Conn.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Service will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home following visitation.

Burial with Committal Prayers will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Delaware Cemetery.

All in attendance at services must wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.