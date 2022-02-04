YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Gessler Russell, 90, formerly of the west side, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown with her family by her side.

Ellie was born in Youngstown on September 11, 1931, the daughter of Salvatore and Frances (Resatar) Napolitan and was a lifelong resident of the area. She grew up in the Italian neighborhood of “Smokey Hollow” and was a 1950 graduate of The Rayen High School, where she was the secretary of her senior class.

After graduation, Ellie was employed in the accounting department at Ohio Edison where she met her first husband, Leonard H. Gessler. They were married June 4, 1955, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and the blissful marriage produced five sons, who were her pride and joy. Len and Ellie were married 16 years, until his passing on February 17, 1971.

Fortunately, Ellie was blessed to find love again with Thomas Russell, whom she married September 17, 1972, until his passing, after 16 years of marriage, on July 3, 1989.

Although she experienced the loss of two husbands, she always remained positive and said, “I had two men who loved me unconditionally; some women never experience one love.”

After leaving Ohio Edison to raise her family, Ellie returned to work. Her most recent job was working as a clerk at the Mahoning County Board of Elections. She worked there nearly 30 years, until her retirement in 2001.

Ellie was always on the go: she enjoyed dancing, bowling, shopping, swimming, being a part of her childrens’/grandchildrens’ activities and just about anything that involved family and friends.

Ellie was also a devout Catholic and had a strong devotion to St. Anthony; she prayed to him for help and comfort.

Two of her great passions were cooking and baking. Just about every Sunday, Ellie would make her homemade spaghetti sauce and meatballs for her family; she did this for over 55 years. Friday night, she would make homemade pizza and bread; the scent would fill the house. One tradition she loved came on Good Friday. Ellie would make plenty of ricotta cheese and macaroni pies and everyone was invited to stop over and enjoy the feast. Another tradition was baking Christmas cookies with her sister and cousins, making over a dozen different varieties of cookies. Above all else in life, her biggest joy was her love for her family and the love from her family.

Ellie leaves to carry on her love, her five sons, Leonard A. Gessler of Youngstown, Robert Gessler of Poland, Brian Gessler of Canfield, Jeffrey (Lorie) Gessler of Boardman and David C.(Monica) Gessler of Poland and 13 grandchildren, Aereal (Dan) Martin, Mat Gessler, Amy Gessler, Patrick (Nikki) Gessler, Brenna (Mike) Livi, Elyse Gessler, Olivia (Cody) McCullough, Gabriella Gessler (husband, Dan Fernback), Madison (Kory) Kasten, Macey Gessler, Montana (Dante) DeChellis, David L. Gessler and Dean Gessler. She also leaves 13 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, John Mikovich; sister-in-law, Lilla Napolitan; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ellie was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands; sister, Doris Mikovich; brother, Raymond Napolitan; nephews, John Mikovich, Jr. and Ronald Napolitan and special cousins, Paula Dellick, John Zelinsky and Norma Alexander.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.on Sunday, February 6 and on Monday, February 7, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters, all at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

The family and the funeral home request that masks be worn at all times and maintain social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to MVI Hospice Care, 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505 or to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

The family would like to thank Dr. Santuccio Ricciardi, for his care and compassion extended to Ellie and to the staff of Masternick Memorial.

Arrangements by The McCauley Funeral Home privileged to serve the valley for more than 120 years. Thoughts and condolences maybe expressed to our family at the funeral home website www.Mccauleyfuneral.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.