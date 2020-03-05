Eleanor Frances Miller, Hermitage, PA

March 1, 2020

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Frances Miller, 89, of Hermitage, passed away on March 1st, 2020 at Nugent Convalescent Home in Hermitage.  

Eleanor was born on July 27th, 1930 to Benjamin and Elizabeth (Rudzinski) Zeronas in Wheatland, Pennsylvania.  

She was a member of St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Kim Miller of Sharpsville and son, Robert Miller of Hermitage.  

She was preceded in death by father, Benjamin Zeronas, mother, Elizabeth Zeronas, husband, Raymond Miller, sisters, Anna E. Shupienis, Antoinette J. Hutz, Johanna “Joan” Herrick, Julia A. Sabulsky, brothers, Anthony B. Zeronas, Albert Zeronas and two brothers who passed as young children.  

Per her request, no services will be held at this time. A private interment will take place at a later date.  

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

