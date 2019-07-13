Eleanor E. Slater, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Eleanor E. Slater, formerly of Pearl Street in Sharon passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019, in Windsor House at O’Brien Memorial in Masury.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on January 4, 1923, a daughter of Herbert and Elizabeth (Ziegler) Warnock and was a 1941 graduate of New Castle High School.

Eleanor was a longtime member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and had volunteered for the Shenango Valley Meals on Wheels for many years.

She also enjoyed playing cards and was a member of several card piling circles.

She is cherished in memory by her son, David L. Slater of Houston, Texas; her daughter, Deborah J. (Edward) Datchuk of Hubbard; her granddaughter, Tara E. (Brant) Thompson of Meadville, Pennsylvania and by several nieces; great-nieces and great-nephews.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years Richard L. Slater who passed away on July 11, 2008 and by her sisters, Dorothy Warnock and Donna Love.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday morning, July 18 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul’s United Church of Christ with Rev. Dr. E. Thomas, officiating.

Friends may visit with the family from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening, July 17 at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon.

Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 159 Todd Avenue, Hermitage, PA 16148.

The family wishes to acknowledge Amy Ball, Lori Love-Franke and their families for all of the love, help and support that they have provided over the years.

