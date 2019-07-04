Elder Ronald Groome, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Early Morning Church of God In Christ, for Elder Ronald Groome, 69, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Elder Groom was born November 13, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of Haywood and Irene Henderson Groom.

He was a 1967 graduate of East High School and attended the New Castle School of Trades.

He was affiliated with the Early Morning COGIC, where he served as an associate minister. He was also a former member of the Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, its ministerial staff, Sunday School and Bible Study teacher and the Interdenominational Brotherhood of Christian Men.

He was a United States Navy veteran.

He had been employed as a security guard at Beeghly Health Center for several years.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Martha Johnson of; two daughter, Kym (Doug) Jones and Veronica Groom; a son, Anthony (Andraea) Mims; his brother, Anthony Groome; a stepsister, Deborah Smith; a daughter-in-law, Jazerie Groome; 11 grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Myke Groome.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.