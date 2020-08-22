Elder Lafayette Wallace, Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Lafayette Wallace, 58, of 10307 Gay Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio, departed this life Friday, August 7, 2020 at University Hospital, following complications from a brief illness.

He was born on May 16, 1962 in Jackson, Mississippi, the son of Cab and Lillian Windham Wallace, residing in the area for 50 years.

Elder Wallace was employed with the Allied Universal Security Company for 5 years as a Security Guard. He also worked as a Securitas for the Cleveland Plain Dealer. He was a 1980 graduate of John Adams High School.

He was a member of Citadel of Faith Ministries, where he served as an Elder and enjoyed evangelizing, music, reading and was known as a jokester. He was also a brown belt in Tae Kwon Do.

He leaves to mourn one son, Joshua David Wallace of Warrensville Heights; one daughter, Ms. Asia Marie Wallace of Warrensville Heights; one stepson, Cordell Golphin of Warrensville Heights; one brother, Kelvin B. Wallace of Cleveland; one sister, Ms. Yolanda Robinson of Cleveland; one grandchild, Deshawn Mock II and one granddaughter, Ms. A’Shawna Mock, both of Warrensville Heights and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Elijah Lafayette Wallace; one brother, David Thomas and one sister, Ms. Denise Kimble.

Calling Hours will take place from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Citadel of Faith Ministries, 5250 Arch Street, Maple Heights.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the church.

Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.

Cards and condolences can be sent to 10307 Gay Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44105.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Elder Lafayette Wallace, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.