Elder Cicero Thomas Battee, Girard, Ohio

Elder Cicero Thomas Battee, 63, of 34 Shawnee Drive, Girard, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 3:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following a Cardiac Arrest.

He was born December 5, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Cicero and Betty Flowers Battee.

Elder Battee was employed with General Electric Ohio Lamp Plant for 27 years as a Mechanic, before retiring.

He graduated in 1975 from Warren G. Harding High School.

He was a member of the Bethesda Church of the Living God, where he was the Pastor for 33 years. He was also the Church of the Living God District Elder for Akron, Warren and Pittsburgh.

He enjoyed gardening, landscaping and auto detailing.

He married Michelle Helen Witherspoon Battee August 16, 1981.

Besides his loving wife of Girard, he leaves to mourn three daughters, Mrs. Shakari (Adrian) Washington of Arlington, Texas, Mrs. Michelle (Kevin) Mercer of Austin, Texas and Ms. Adrianne Battee of Warren; his mother, Ms. Betty Battee of Warren; three brothers, Keith Battee and Ivan Battee both of Warren and Anthony (Talera) Battee of Howland; two sisters, Ms. Lynette Dotson and Ms. Rose Taylor both of Warren; one granddaughter, Miss Lania Whitlock of Austin, Texas and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. James Church of God in Christ, with Calling Hours held one hour prior to the service 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks are required and Social Distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences can be sent to 34 Shawnee Drive, Girard 44420

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

More stories from WKBN.com: