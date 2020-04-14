Elder Bruce Duane Abbott, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Bruce Duane Abbott, 71, of 1840 Market Street, Youngstown, departed this life Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 8:37 a.m. at Greenbriar Quality Care of Boardman, following an extended illness.

He was born April 1, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Donald Gatewood and Patricia Abbott Royal, raised by stepfather, Lloyd M. Royal Sr. Before returning to Youngstown, he lived in Columbus for 15 years.

Mr. Abbott was employed with Mary Haven (Columbus) for several years as a Counselor, before retiring. He was a Pastor for Light House Ministries for many years, where he served the church ministries and worked for St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Environmental Services.

He was a member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, where he served faithfully in several ministries, graduated from their Bible College and enjoyed all sports, reading his Bible and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a volunteer for the Jewish Community Center and the 700 Club, helping the needy.

He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. as a Private E-1, stationed in Paris Island, receiving the National Defense Service Medal.

He leaves to mourn three daughters, Mrs. Kim (Joseph) Mitchell-Taylor of Youngstown, Ms. Shawnya Thomas of Galloway and Ms. Alaysiah Abbott of Maryland; one son, Brian Maurice (Margaret) Thomas of Columbus; five brothers, Andrew Jackson of Philadelphia, PA, Lloyd Royal Jr. of Washington, DC, Frederick Royal, Douglas Royal and Kevin Royal all of Youngstown; one sister, Ms. Pamela Royal Jones of Colorado Springs, CO; a special aunt, Ms. Lynn Abbott Ross; nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Shirley Ann Thomas Abbott; two brothers, John Harvey and Benjamin Royal Robinson; one sister, Rita D. Royal Boswell and one grandson, Keon Mitchell.

Because of the COVID19 Crisis the family will have a Memorial Service at Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church to be announced at a later date.

Cards and condolences can be sent to Shawnya Thomas, 5877 Midnight Lane, Galloway, OH 43119.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.