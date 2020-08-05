Elaine V. “Tootie” Howsare, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine V. “Tootie” Howsare, age 79, of Kennard-Atlantic Road, Sugar Grove Township, Greenville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Monday, August 3, 2020 in the ER of UPMC Horizon Greenville.

She was born in Greenville on June 23, 1941 to Dale and Gladys (Hittle) Mitchell.

She was a graduate of Fredonia High School and had been a homemaker.

Tootie was a member of the former Kennard Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder, trustee, janitor and was active with the quilting bee.

She was a long time member of the Sunshine Homemakers and she enjoyed shopping, reading, attending craft shows, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and most of all, spending time with her family.

On June 2, 1962 she married Richard K. Howsare, he survives at home. Also survivng are two daughters, Kimberly McMillen and her husband, Dan, of Greenville and Marcie Derloni and her husband, Louis, of Hermitage; a sister, Nancy Murcko and her husband, Mike, of Greenville; a brother, Jim Mitchell and his wife, Lorie, of Greenville and two grandchildren, Louie Derloni and Anna Derloni.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Shirley Lesnett.

A Private Family Funeral Service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, with Rev. Philip Chalfant, Presbyterian Minister, officiating. There will be no calling hours.

Burial with committal services will be in Delaware Cemetery, Fredonia.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pink Angels c/o the Shenango Valley Foundation, 7 West State Street, Suite 301, Sharon, PA 16146.

