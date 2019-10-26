Elaine Marie (McCutcheon) McJilton, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Marie (McCutcheon) McJilton, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019, in her apartment at Whispering Oaks, in Hermitage.

Elaine was born, January 23, 1922, in Follensbee, West Virginia, one of three daughters to Raymond and Rosemarie (Heidenreich) McCutcheon.

The family moved to Sharon and Elaine graduated from Sharon High School and later attended business school in Youngstown, Ohio.

She married Robert McJilton in 1945 and he preceded her in death.

Elaine worked as a teller for First National Bank, she also worked in the payroll department for National Malleable for five years.

Elaine was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church and it’s Episcopal Church Women and the F.H. Buhl Club, where she was an avid swimmer.

She was involved in a variety of activities and enjoyed gardening and was well known for tending her garden while living at Whispering Oaks.

She is survived by a son, Robert C. McJilton of Lykens, Pennsylvania and grandsons, Jason and Jeremy McJilton of Gillette, Wyoming.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jack McJilton and two sisters, Donna Winterhalter-Molalla and Elizabeth L. (Betty) Sutherland.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Johns Episcopal Church, 226 West State Street, Sharon, with the Reverend Adam Trambley, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sharon Regional Hospice, 1955 Shenanago Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.